UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

