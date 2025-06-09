Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 398 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.06 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,196 shares of company stock worth $14,262,309. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

