Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.52). Approximately 406,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 72,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LORD

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.10.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Sheena Mackay acquired 64,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £20,055.45 ($27,145.98). 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.