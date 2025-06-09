LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

