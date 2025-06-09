Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,296,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 10.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.05.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

