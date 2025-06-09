Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $160.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

