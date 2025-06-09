VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

