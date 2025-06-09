Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,632 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $110.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

