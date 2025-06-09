Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VTI stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

