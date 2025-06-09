Wedmont Private Capital Has $967,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

