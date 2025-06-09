UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.