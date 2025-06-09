Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,633 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

