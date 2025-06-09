LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $816,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

