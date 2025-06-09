UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Amundi boosted its position in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.