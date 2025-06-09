Insider Selling: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Director Sells 27,923 Shares of Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,921 shares in the company, valued at $54,157.01. This trade represents a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $910.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 647,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after buying an additional 2,997,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,611,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,431 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,097,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 395,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

