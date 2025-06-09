Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

