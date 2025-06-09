Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 932 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

