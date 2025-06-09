Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Insider Purchases $26,975.78 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) insider Lori Freedman acquired 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 846,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,912.41. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lori Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Lori Freedman acquired 142,379 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $414,322.89.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Lori Freedman acquired 100,863 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $284,433.66.

Shares of ORGO opened at $3.03 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $67,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $79,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

