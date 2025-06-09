Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

