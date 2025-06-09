Brendan M. O’malley Sells 10,470 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 10,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $70,777.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 378,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,936.20. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

ABEO stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 386,321 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.