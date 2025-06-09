Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Sells $100,002.18 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UAA stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
