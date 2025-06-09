Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Sells $100,002.18 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UAA stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 965,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

