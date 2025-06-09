Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

