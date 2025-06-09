Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,462 shares in the company, valued at $509,294.36. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 0.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

