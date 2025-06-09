Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,556 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DFAS opened at $62.62 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

