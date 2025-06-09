Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.