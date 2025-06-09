Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

