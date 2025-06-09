DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,030 shares of company stock valued at $52,907,806. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.07 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $220.88.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

