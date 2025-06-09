Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $493.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.