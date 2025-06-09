Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 953 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.35.

Wingstop stock opened at $374.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

