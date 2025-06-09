Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

NYSE GDDY opened at $182.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.73 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,339.51. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $596,429.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,044.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

