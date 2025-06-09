Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.