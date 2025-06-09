Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

RACE stock opened at $482.71 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

