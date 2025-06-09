Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

