LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,637,000 after purchasing an additional 901,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after buying an additional 1,192,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,797,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 139,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,756,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

