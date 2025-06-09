LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.25 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

