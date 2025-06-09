Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $103.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

