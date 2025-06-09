Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.