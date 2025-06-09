Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $42.92 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

