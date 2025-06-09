1,512 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $198.27 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.06. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

