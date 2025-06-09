Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.84 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

