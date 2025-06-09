Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.