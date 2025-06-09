DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 190.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 601,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,065.60. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,687,810. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.