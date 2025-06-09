17,328 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 4.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

