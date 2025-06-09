Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,716 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 127,575.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,912,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,344,000 after buying an additional 152,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
