J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,208,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

