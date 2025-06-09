Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,362 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

