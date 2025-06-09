Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,362 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
