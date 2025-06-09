Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $113.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

