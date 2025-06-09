QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

