Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $212.23

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

WCN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. Waste Connections has a one year low of $165.20 and a one year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

