MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get MediWound alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDWD

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.38. MediWound has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 1,507.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 17.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 22.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.